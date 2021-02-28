What’s next from Nintendo’s vault after Fire Emblem and the Famicom Detective Club? -function





Between the eclectic selection of NES and SNES games offered as part of the Nintendo Switch online subscription, the long-awaited (limited-time) English release 30 years after Fire Emblem’s debut in Japan, and the Disk System Adventure It seems clear that the next remake game Famicom Detective Club, Nintendo, will not only be able to make an effort to dive into its extensive back catalog in search of older titles, but will make further efforts.

Even if you’re delivering these lost gems to fresh viewers around the world for the first time, you’ll have a retro curiosity worth remaking from head to toe after decades of suffering from plastic platters and silicone chips. Even if you dig up, the era, genre, or current ambiguity of the game is clearly not a barrier to its rerelease potential.

And this exciting action made us think: What else could be seen for Switch owners, as Nintendo has such a positive interest in its history, And if we were given the key to Nintendo’s vault, what would we choose to bring back? The only honest answer to knowing the legendary Japanese company is to expect the unexpected, but that doesn’t stop us from guessing …

Let’s start with the simple things. Imagine a Nintendo sports pack. Collect all the oldest and most comprehensible titles in the genre (golf, ice hockey, tennis, baseball, soccer, etc.) to provide a stylish facelift from Mario’s familiar face. And friends at the cutting edge of the Bit Generations series, or both, were free to switch.

With a simple setup, you can quickly start and end the entire game and easily digest unplanned chunks-for a while, an almost universally understood rule (admitting that baseball has been completely lost). You’ll have to go through 8) Bitmatch), and multiplayer built into the essence of the game itself, these are the perfect bundles to pick up and play the game. A digital version of a simple kick-about with friends in the park or a casual throw-and-catch in the garden. I could see it becoming something like a clubhouse game or Ring Fit Adventure. It’s a title that no one would dream of asking while waiting for Zelda to be made, but the moment I get home, I wonder how I managed it without evergreens. Full-price annual update A laid-back collection of sports games that you don’t expect to spend a lot of time investing to buy or enjoy.

Another obvious choice is Famicom Wars. It may already be a few years too late to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this once-popular franchise, but after all, it’s not so important as it’s always the best time for the NES. Wars / Super Famicom Wars Double Pack. It will never be officially available outside of Japan, and the release of early war history not only fulfills its dual obligation as a renewable slice of history, but English is first all 1 It was put together in one.

The success of the Famicom Tantei Club will easily pave the way for the release of Famicom, the cousin of the Famicom Disk System. Released on Nintendo’s 8-bit hardware in 1987 and ported to the Super Nintendo 11 years later, this superb Japanese adventure game will impress every region thanks to its unusual subject matter and beautiful artwork. .. At the moment, any language welcomes the international release of any of the older versions, but the complete remake stylized to look like it’s drawn in woodblock prints is certainly incredible. ..

One of the more ambiguous virtual candidates for the Switch makeover is a rethink of the Mario artist concept. This is a series of inexperienced creative utility programs originally created for the Nintendo N64 add-on 64DD. Nintendo has the potential to build a thriving online community of up-and-coming pixel and polygon artists by reintroducing creativity accessible to a whole new generation of gamers by removing the barriers to sharing their work. there is.

Another possibility that the original format also required a professional attachment is the e-Reader series, the GBA card reader / card pack combination first released in Japan in 2001. At that time, collection was expensive and could cause serious problems. Swipe a few cards to get one worth playing. This should be the perfect target for a more convenient modern package. NES games released in this format have already been processed elsewhere on Switch, but still retain a wealth of other content hidden in dot codes waiting to be rediscovered. : Special Mario level intended for use with Super Mario Advance 4 is perfect Entertainment capsule, F-ZERO: Course designed for use in the Japanese version of GP Legend, and certainly the switch screen is Mario A practical alternative to the party’s physical play area, a pack that keeps everything neatly stored and portable. It’s definitely a weird and unexpected collection, but it just means it fits perfectly with Nintendo’s existing Switch output.

Oh, and couldn’t we mention the GBA without giving Mother 3 a nod? Whether you’re selling more copies than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or sinking without a trace within a week, it’s good to draw a line, at least in the prominent absence of the frequently requested RPGs. In a more likely note (sorry, mother fan), Kuru Kuru Kururin has been dormant for too long. The unique action of the game spirals out to its raw innovation, or to the frenzy of angry forums, which will dizzy users just by begging for a totally bizarre gyro control / Nintendo Labo collaboration.

No matter what happens, there is no doubt that Nintendo has many options to explore. It’s nice to consider all the possibilities. Its rich history is not to be trapped forever, but to lead to light. Some of these suggestions may be more likely to be real than others, but again when everyone else was happy to release another black plastic slab. , The same company that decided to blur the line between home video games and handheld games. By providing the world with satellite SNES games, cubes with handles on the back, and 3D without handheld glasses, Nintendo has realized another unlikely idea.

What do you think of our proposal? Which title would you like to see revived or re-released?

