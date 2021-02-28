Cancellation of Anthem 2.0 is not the most disappointing news for fans





EA recently revealed that Anthem 2.0 will be shut down, which may not be the worst for fans of attempted predatory shooters.

It seems to be an understatement to suggest that fans were disappointed when Anthem launched. The game has been unmarked several times, bringing the experience to the bottom of the BioWare game. However, as with all games, there were still fans hoping that this planned overhaul, known as Anthem NEXT or Anthem 2.0, would bring the game back to No Man’s Sky style.

However, EA then confirmed that the overhaul was cancelled. After checking for the latest version and / or update of Anthem 2.0, EA decided to end the project. This means that the people who have worked on it have been moved to Dragon Age 4. This may prove beneficial in the long run, but it also has other implications.

BioWare, for example, seems to stick to its gun for the next decade or so and release nothing but Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Good for many reasons, but seems to be a bit limited for BioWare. But that doesn’t mean that the national anthem is falling from the surface of the earth, and in fact, this cancellation may not be the worst of it.

Anthem: What’s next?

The future of Anthem has been effectively castrated. This overhaul does not mean that the original game is no longer supported, but the future will be as most of the available resources have been delegated to the overhaul and they all appear to have been sent to Dragon Age 4. There are many reasons to believe that it is not. Cataclysms and quality of life updates are far less common. Next to Anthem is inevitably the same.

Again, Anthem has a fan base. Many love the story, many love flight dynamics, and many still play it. Given that most physical editions of it are very cheap, more may even play it, but the number of days is counted. Fans may still be playing, but they will eventually move on, and the less present they are, the more problems this will lead to. Anthem has previously reported matchmaking issues and they will eventually get worse. There is no way around it. Sadly for many, this cancellation is not the end, but the beginning of a downward slide. As the number of players decreases, BioWare and EA will eventually shut down the server.

Anthem’s server is a timer

The time it takes for the Anthem server to shut down is unknown. This news may not show much interest to the player. That means it can take months at the most. BioWare maintains these servers for now, so it can take a year, two years, or even more for active play fans. It’s really hard to say, but cancellation is just a casket, not the last nail of the current Anthem casket. Eventually, fans will not be able to play on the server, and when that day comes, many people may ask: Did Anthem2.0 fulfill the original promise of the game?

Gamers respond to Anthem 2.0 cancellations

