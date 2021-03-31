Zenoss Announces Google Cloud, DRYiCE by HCL, SOPRIS as Galax Z21 Platinum Sponsor





Austin, Texas, March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / –AI-led full-stack monitoring leader Zenoss Inc. today announced Google Cloud, SOPRIS Technologies, and DRYiCE by HCL Technologies as platinum sponsors of the Galax Z21. .. Virtually on April 22nd, the Galax Z21 reveals the latest strategies for IT operations and DevOps experts to optimize hybrid IT infrastructure, maximizing the health of IT services and digitally. An annual event centered on helping you achieve your transformational goals. GalaxZ is also a forum for introducing major roadmap updates to the Zenoss platform.

Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in providing secure, open, intelligent and innovative enterprise cloud platforms. Built on Google’s private networks and 20 years of innovation in security, network architecture, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and open source software, Google Cloud is a set of tools designed simply across Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. And offers unmatched technology. Insights and ideas together.

SOPRIS Technologies provides custom software and hardware design services that meet the business requirements of specific customers. SOPRIS’s service and solution-oriented portfolio spans consulting and transformation services, solution design, deployment, integration, operation, maintenance, and development centers.

DRYiCE is HCL’s dedicated, fast-growing organic software division that provides enterprises with best-in-class AI implementations. Unique products and platforms enable companies to operate in a slimmer, faster, and more cost-effective way while ensuring superior business outcomes.

Greg Stock, Chairman and CEO of Zenoss, said: “One day we learn more from our customers and partners, they learn more from each other than at any other time of the year, and we bring a lot of entertainment and fun. Participate as a sponsor. “

This year’s one-day conference will provide participants with a fully immersive, interactive experience with free access to all keynotes, track sessions and networking opportunities. The conference will feature more than 20 speakers, including keynote speech by AI expert Spark Cognition founder and CEO Amir Husain and industry-leading IT analyst and writer Gartner George Spafford. Will join.

For more information on GalaxZ21 and free registration, please visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure that IT services and applications are always on. Zenoss provides full stack monitoring in combination with AI Ops, a real-time IT service model that uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data, logs, and trains machine learning algorithms. Builds and provides robust AI Ops analysis capabilities. .. This allows IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, anticipate and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spending in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information on Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

ZenossMedia Contact JillFord [email protected]

Source Zenos Co., Ltd.

