Privacy, sustainability, and





When other browsers started blocking third-party cookies by default, we were excited about the direction, but worried that it would have an immediate impact. I’m excited to know that a more private web is absolutely necessary and that third-party cookies are not the long-term answer. I’m worried because many publishers today rely on cookie-based advertising to support their content efforts. We have found that blocking cookies has already created workarounds (such as fingerprints) that are even worse for your privacy. Overall, we felt that completely blocking third-party cookies without a viable alternative to the ecosystem was irresponsible and even harmful to the free open Web we all enjoy.

Since 2019, we’ve been working on a co-open source privacy sandbox initiative to eliminate third-party cookies, keep publishers growing, keep the web sustainable, and enable universal access. We are developing a series of new privacy protection technologies. For content. It’s a balance, but we think it’s important for everyone to be open, accessible, and prosperous.

Today, a new web technology, Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), is rolling out as a developer origin trial in Chrome. With that in mind, FLoC is a new approach to interest-based advertising that enhances privacy and provides publishers with the tools they need for a viable advertising business model. FLoC is still under development and we hope to evolve based on input from the web community and learning from this first trial.

Let’s take a closer look at how FLoC currently protects privacy.

You are part of the crowd. FLoC also allows publishers to remain anonymous when browsing websites and also improves privacy by allowing publishers to present relevant ads to large groups (called cohorts). Cohorts are defined by browsing history similarities, but are not individual-based. In fact, as your browsing history changes, which cohort you are in often changes. Of course, if you need a personal experience, you can still sign in to the website and share your personal information of your choice. FLoC does not share your browsing history with Google or anyone else. With FLoC, the browser determines the cohort closest to your recent web browsing history and groups it with thousands of other people with similar browsing history. The cohort identification number is the only one provided when requested by the site. This is different from third-party cookies, which companies can follow individually on different sites. FLoC works on your device without sharing your browsing history. It’s important that everyone in the advertising ecosystem, including Google’s own advertising products, has the same access to FLoC. The Chrome browser does not create groups that are considered sensitive. Before the cohort qualifies, Chrome analyzes it to see if the cohort has a high percentage of pages with sensitive topics, such as medical websites and websites with political or religious content. Make sure. In that case, Chrome will prevent the cohort from being used without knowing which delicate topics the user is interested in. We have created a detailed technical paper on how this works. Of course, the site can also opt out of FLoC. That is, when deciding on a cohort, the browser does not include access to that site.

The first FLoC tests have been conducted with a small number of users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United States. As the trial expands globally, it will expand to other regions as well. If you choose to block third-party cookies in your current version of Chrome, they will not be included in these origin trials. In April, we will introduce a Chrome settings control that you can use to opt out of incorporating FLoC and other privacy sandbox proposals.

To support this important milestone, we have also launched a new site, privacysandbox.com, dedicated to proposing privacy sandboxes. On this site you can find an overview of this effort, a FAQ about FLoC, and links to additional resources. We will continue to share updates in collaboration with the broader web ecosystem. We also welcome the contributions of the privacy sandbox from publishers, ad tech companies, advertisers and developers.

