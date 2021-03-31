Nigerian President Bukhari’s medical trips to London cause outrage





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to London has been met with protests, with his angry critics on his frequent trips abroad for medical treatment and the country’s weak healthcare system. Buhari, 78, has made several trips to London since coming to power in 2015 and the leader was re-elected for another four-year term in 2019. Although the nature of his illness has never been made public, Buhari confessed during one of the trips that he “had never been so ill” and that he had received several blood transfusions. His frequent trips abroad for medical treatment have drawn criticism over government transparency over his illness and concerns about leadership during some of his longest absences. On his last visit to the British capital on Tuesday, the presidency said the retired general, who was a military ruler in the 1980s, would be away for two weeks. “He will be back in the country during the second week of April,” his office said in a statement. The main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the trip, saying it was an indication that Nigeria’s healthcare system had failed. “It is really worrying that under President Buhari, even the State House Clinic valued so far has become so weak that it cannot provide a simple medical check-up service for Mr. President,” the PDP said in a statement. The party said Bukhari’s frequent trips were a treasure trove. “The PDP is concerned that while Mr. President is leaving for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, our hospitals and medical staff are in very poor condition, while millions of our compatriots are suffering,” he said. Both local media and Nigerians on social media expressed their anger over the recent trip. Members of the Nigerian diaspora were planning protests in London against the president’s visit, said activist Omoyele Sowore. “We are completely horrified by this,” he said of his recent medical visit. “He goes to London at the slightest provocation even when he has a headache.” The latest trip to London came just hours before a strike threatened by doctors at government hospitals over wages and inadequate facilities. Last year a third of Nigerian doctors went on strike amid the COVID-19 pandemic demanding better wages and working conditions. Bukhari’s health became the subject of debate before the last election when the opposition claimed he was not physically fit to govern, but Bukhari won a second term. In 2017, he temporarily handed over power to his deputy to quell fears over government leadership. But his absence provoked calls for him to return or resign. The president’s health condition became a sensitive subject in Nigeria after former leader Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, died in 2010 and it turned out that his illness had been kept secret for months.

