April 2021 PlayStation Plus Games: Days Gone And Oddworld Free Next Week





On April 6th, Sony will be able to download a new slate of free PlayStation Plus games, all three of which can be played on the PS5. This will be another impressive month for the service, especially if you only have a PS4 and can download both Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. In addition, the PS5 version of Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available for free on the same day as the release date. Most of the free gifts on the release date of this service are multiplayer games that may be viruses, so it’s great to offer a single-player story-based game for free on the release date.

Playable on both PS4 and PS5, Days Gone is an apocalyptic open-world game set in the Pacific Northwest, with a very large number of enemies. In this game, you can customize both equipment and playstyle, and you have to face both human and former human opponents. Oh, if things aren’t tough enough, there are zombie bears.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is also playable on both consoles and is the latest spin-off game from the makers of Sniper Elite. Playable between 1 to 4 players, it’s a unique “Nazi Zombie” style spin found in other franchises that retains the signature sniper elite’s long-range gunplay. It also has more occult elements than other zombie games, making it more eerie.

PS Plus Best Deal

You can get a 12-month PS Plus code for $ 31 via eBay.

View on eBay

Oddworld: Soulstorm is available for free on the PS5, but the game isn’t free on other platforms like the PS4. The long-awaited action platformer is the latest in a series known for its eccentricity and unique personality. This is a follow-up to New’N’Tasty, released about seven years ago, so the biggest fans of the series have been waiting for it for a very long time. Soul Storm is not available in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates or South Korea.

April 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available from April 6th to May 3rd

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5 only) Days GoneZombie Army 4: Dead War

See our PS4 Best Games and Current PS5 Best Games Guide for recommendations on what to play in April.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos