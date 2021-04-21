IIIT-Hyderabad develops unique design and manufacturing charging solutions for electric bicycles





Researchers at the International University of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have designed a unique charging solution for electric scooters.

Dr. Aftab Hussain, who heads process, architecture, and technology research in IIIT-H’s IoT (PATRIoT) division, and his team have designed a complete end-to-end charging solution from rugged and secure electronic hardware components. Outdoor deployment to software that includes the appropriate processor to control all input and output devices in the system.

Dr. Hussein and his study in a paper entitled “Compact Electric Vehicle Charging Station Using Open Charge Point Protocol for E-Scooters” presented at the 2021 International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electricity Transport. The team proposed a unique design Manufacture of charging equipment exclusively for electric scooters.

Researchers took advantage of the lab’s core strength in flexible electronics to use a flexible, inexpensive membrane for their keypads, which has a longer lifespan than mechanical keypads. Similar to an ATM interface, users must swipe an RFID card to authenticate themselves before entering the amount required to be charged. It also has built-in safety features such as an emergency disconnect of AC power if the minimum threshold is exceeded or a hardware failure occurs.

Deeksha Devendra, the lead author of this paper, states that the compact nature of chargers allows them to be deployed in densely populated urban areas where the need for such chargers is most felt.

“Current EV charger designs are bulky and require land use rights, but this device can be attached to streetlights,” she said. However, the USP of the system is in the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) on which it is based. As a result, charging stations are no longer vendor-specific.

“Our design is better than other designs because it allows users to move between charging stations, regardless of car manufacturer, whether it’s an Okinawan or a hero’s e-scooter,” said Deeksha. .. “It is OCPP that increases the reliability of the entire system, both in terms of data security and compatibility with the entire country’s infrastructure,” said Dr. Hussein, adding that the system is ahead of its time.

The motorcycle charging infrastructure hasn’t caught up yet, so the team set out to develop a solution.

The professor said the lack of non-standardized charging points, especially for electric bicycles, would be a problem for the country in the near future. “The current problem with e-scooters is that they can’t be charged anywhere. Existing charging systems are specially tuned for each manufacturer of such vehicles. Users typically decide to charge their electric bike at home. It’s tied up, and this is also very inconvenient, “Dr. Hussein said.

The residential society has not yet strengthened the parking infrastructure with charging points, so the scooter battery needs to be unplugged. This is a tedious process in itself. Physically take it home, charge it, and reconnect it before your next ride. Repeating a series of events on a regular basis weakens the path to the movement of electricity.

