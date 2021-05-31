



You may have noticed a warning from your childhood parents that too much TV can rot your brain. Three new studies show that the association between middle-aged and television viewing leads to cognitive decline in later years. Studies show that watching a modest amount of television can interfere with memory and reasoning skills.

Watching your favorite show is like taking time out of the stress of life. However, according to these studies, it is possible that you are damaging your brain by reducing gray matter and increasing atrophy!

Is it possible to atrophy the brain while reducing the gray matter of the brain by watching TV? Talk about some serious couch potato actions happening there!

Gray matter is the basis of several brain functions, including vision and sound. The more gray matter someone has, the more likely they are to remember things or make inferences about them. This can mean greater success in school and personal career paths.

Exercise may be done at short intervals, such as 30 minutes a day, to reduce cognitive decline. For example, if you are exercising for an hour, but watching TV or working on your computer at other times of the same time, this type of exercise may not be of great benefit.

So if you watch too much TV, will your brain age faster? It may not be. Sitting and staring at the screen all day can be more harmful to your health than actually watching TV.

There may be multiple solutions. First, it’s a good idea to spend more time every day, such as cleaning your house or walking around the blocks at least once a day.

Check in at the rehab center and try traveling every hour for at least 5 minutes. In addition, output tones should be more beneficial by adding that attempting mentally stimulating or interactive activities may help keep your brain sharp.

