Google’s new pop-up further undermines Facebook’s advertising business





This article is also published in Medium.

In the midst of the mass influence of Apple and Facebook over the iOS 14 opt-in ad tracking pop-up, much attention was focused on Google. After all, Android remains the most popular mobile operating system, and its users appreciate a similar set of privacy features.

So when the Google I / O 2021 event kickstarted the week past, tech enthusiasts and privacy advocates were out of breath. Surprisingly, we’ve seen a number of new privacy enhancements from Google this year. From the privacy dashboard to the camera, the visual indicators of the microphone, and access to the transparent clipboard, the list grows.

However, by the end of the summit, it was clear that Android 12 wouldn’t deploy something similar to the Apple App Tracking Transparency framework.

In Google’s defense, this was expected. Like Facebook, they are advertising giants that allow you to track important parts of their business. What’s more, they are working on their own cohort ad tracking system that suggests a cookie-free future.

Still, Facebook can’t celebrate the Android 12 update for a long time. Google has rolled out two different sets of privacy-focused pop-ups on Android 12. This is trying to exacerbate Facebook’s ongoing nightmare.

No matter how big Facebook’s ad network plays in running personalized ads, it’s just a small dataset in Facebook’s complex user profiling system.

Proximity marketing is another technique Facebook uses. Instead of tracking in-app or web behavior, location-based targeting relies on your actual footprint to serve your ads. So if you go to a shopping center, Facebook knows it. The same is true for brand partners who run location-based advertising.

Sherlock isn’t necessary to guess why we all receive so many ads from the physical stores around us. Or, a number of promotions and discount coupons that you will notice in the news feed after visiting a clothing store.

Facebook uses location data to learn where you live and where you go. For some, this location-based targeting may be fine as it serves relevant ads.

Still, even if you’re not using Facebook, it will be tracked for each offline move. This is where most users find it annoying.

For example, you may not want your colleagues to know you at the hospital. Or reveal your current romantic date information. Ironically, Facebook already knows this and is running a targeted campaign for you and your social connection.

Now, coming to Android smartphones, Google has already introduced background location permissions on Android 10 to limit tracking. The new Android 12 also adds approximate location permissions, allowing users to share only a wide range of locations.

But this is not a big concern for Facebook. In fact, the company is telling users how to turn off location services altogether. What they don’t tell you is their data collection technology other than location tracking.

Sounds creepy, but Facebook can use BlueTooth to fingerprint a user. Yes, BlueTooth access on Android allows app owners to track the physical location of other nearby devices, such as smartphones, wearables, and beacon devices.

Well, this is not only very invasive, but also insidious on the Facebook part. Facebook uses the location of nearby devices to easily determine if you are single or the number of family members based on the age, gender, and other attributes of nearby smartphone owners using Facebook. I will.

Users who know the secrets of this data collection will not want to let the app know who they are dating or what type of device they are using.

Android 12 introduces new permissions for Bluetooth scanning, giving app developers the option to explicitly deny access to their location.

From Google I / O 2021 presentation

Therefore, regardless of the result of the pop-up above, users sigh of relief as they cannot share their location with nearby devices unless the app explicitly specifies that most users unanimously refuse. can do.

But what about the iPhone?

Apples App Tracking Transparency manages apps that can display your device’s ad ID. However, this only limits data tracking to some extent, as it does not block the use of Bluetooth or WiFi.

The good news is that Apple has already limited Bluetooth scanning and location access with iOS 13 background permissions, approximate location access with iOS 14, and more importantly, Facebook’s ad tracking system to just be embarrassing. Introduced local network permissions.

For history lovers, Facebook once developed beacon technology for their advertising system. It ended in controversy because it informed your friends every time you bought some branded product.

Since then, social network giants have used their smartphones as a de facto beacon device by tracking the location of nearby users online and offline.

However, as Google and Apple enhance the privacy of Android 12 and iOS 14, Facebook can no longer track data as freely as it used to. This only undermines the revenue of the mobile advertising business, as brands will look for other ways to sell their ads.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos