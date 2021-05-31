This new iPhone 13 leak is great news for Apple fans – BGR





Earlier this week, several companies in Apple’s iPhone supply chain began manufacturing parts for the iPhone 13 series, according to a series of reports. Among them is TSMC, a well-known chip maker that manufactures A-series and M-series chips for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. These reports seemed to suggest that Apple is about to launch the iPhone 13 handset on time this year, despite the ongoing pandemic and chip shortage. Still, according to the report, there is no guarantee that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 phone during the normal September period. Apple announced the iPhone 12 phone in mid-October, which was about a month behind schedule, with mobile phones hitting the shelves in two waves in late October and early November. Manufacturing issues and travel delays are often the reason why Apple has been forced to postpone the iPhone 12 launch event and release date.

According to a new report from South Korea, Samsung and LG have begun manufacturing their own OLED screen, a key component in all iPhone 13 models. However, Samsung was reportedly responsible for manufacturing the most exciting iPhone 13 component of the year, and the company is now reportedly starting to manufacture this important component for Apple. This is a big sign that the iPhone 13 will be released on time in September of this year, and it’s definitely the news we’ve been waiting for.

The iPhone 13 phone is almost the same as the current iPhone 12 model, with various leaks claimed. All iPhone 13 models have the same height and width dimensions compared to their previous models, but the new version is a bit thicker. The notch is narrower and all rear camera modules are rumored to have a larger sensor called the sensor shift camera found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which takes up more space.

All four iPhone 13 handset have the same OLED panel as the previous model. These are the components that Samsung and LG started manufacturing earlier than usual. However, Samsung creates an OLED screen inside the iPhone 13 Pro model and supports dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Apple has long been rumored to bring the 120Hz Promotion technology used in the iPad Pro to the iPhone. This is because most Android flagship products have high refresh rate displays. Some iPhone 12 models were supposed to have a 120Hz display, but Apple has abolished this feature because the screen consumes too much power. At least that’s what the rumors said last year.

According to rumors this year, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will feature an LTPO OLED panel that supports dynamic refresh rates. That is, the refresh rate depends on what is displayed on the screen to save battery life. The South Korean website Elec, which reported that Samsung and LG have started production of the iPhone 13 OLED, also mentions the LTPO screen.

Samsung is the only supplier of low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistor (TFT) OLED panels that support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Apple plans to use LTPO TFT OLED for two top tier models. LG Display will supply low temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFTOLED panels for two lower models.

According to the report, Samsung will provide Apple with 120-130 million OLED panels for models, including iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and other models. LG will provide Apple with up to 50 million OLED panels. The report states that at Apple’s request, Samsung and LG began production a month earlier than last year’s iPhone 12. A source who is said to be familiar with the issue told the South Korean newspaper that Apple is now trying to avoid delays in launching another iPhone by protecting key components.

Whether late or not, the iPhone 12 has sold incredibly well so far compared to Android’s flagship product. That’s despite the impact of pandemics on smartphone sales. The iPhone 13 is also expected to drive significant demand later this year.

