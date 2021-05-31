How to best prepare for 2021 for digital reshaping from 10 years of geotechnical engineering





6828b02b-7c5f-4457-848d-038cc67c28b8 GeoTech Decade is expected to be released in May 2021 … [+] Report of the Geopolitical Impact of New Technology and Data (GeoTech Committee) by the Atlantic Council’s Nonprofit GeoTech Center (GTC). Reports are an important resource for the Digital Situation Room / Innovation Center.

DepositPhotos SergeyNivens

GeoTech Decade is predicted by the Atlantic Council’s non-profit GeoTech Center (GTC) in a report by the GeoTech Commission on new technologies and data released in May 2021. Reports are an important resource for the Digital Situation Room / Innovation Center.

what to do?

As the changes driven by technology innovation are accelerating day by day, leaders can uncover diverse and multi-stakeholder insights at the Innovation Center in the Digital Situation Room, where creative solutions are piloted. It is essential.

Enterprises need a center of innovation to stay ahead in integrating these transformations. These will be the Digital Reshape Situation Room. Objective: Predict and conduct experiments to proactively monitor and detect signals for fundamental changes and integrate them into planning and piloting.

From my insights into over 100 global programs, the next decade will bring more serious technological changes than the last 10,000 years. These affect everyone. Not just technology and work, but culture, society, government, our way of thinking, the way our children grow, every aspect of our lives changes. Major advances are the aggregation of confluences from the Internet of Things, 5G / 6G to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, new 3D chips, quantum computing and more. I’ve seen a lot of this in the news and it will accelerate. This means companies need to plan for impacts such as edge computing, workforce / consumer digitization, and interactions with governments and other companies. on. One example is the rapid changes in health care that occur in a year and are expected in 10 years.

Embedded lessons, resources, tools and insights down to GeoTech Decade Global Changes that require action

Since 2016, we have experienced the 4th Industrial Revolution (World Economic Forum, WEF). The hallmark was the acceleration of innovation across the digital, biology, and physical domains.

It has evolved in various areas of our lives with Society 5.0 (Japan) and Smart Humanity (KNVI, Royal Dutch IT Society).

This is evidenced by a short global inflection point where the timeline is guided by diverse insights. It is an unprecedented time for ecosystem change. Changes in generation, economy, culture and society. I call this Triple C or ACCC. It is basically consistent with technology and its global positive impact. This can be measured through ESG (Environment, Society, Governance) and the United Nations Sustainable Development (SDG) goals.

This digital reshape is catalyzed by the ACCC currently underway at HYPER.

-40B IoT automation, embedded nanoscale sensors, AI to understand causality, generalization of artificial intelligence

-Time compression of new innovations performed daily

-Convergence of physical, digital and biological beings and acceleration of digital transformation after COVID

-Ubiquitous seamless connectivity with unlimited computing capabilities, universal accessibility, cognitive enhancement, and a new computing paradigm

This digital reshape creates new things such as services, products, business models, governance systems, organizational models, and operational reengineering. Economic, political, social and cultural changes.

Digital Situation Room Resources

CBInsights provides reports that can be downloaded online on a regular basis. For example, the annual CB Insights AI100. Over the last three years, the CB Insights Game Changers annual report has profiled 34 game change trends and led a startup sample. Examples are Quantum AI and AI on the Edge (2019). Photonic Chip and AI Transparency (2020); Intelligent Tutor and Differential Privacy (2021).

WEF (World Economic Forum) has created the Future of Jobs Report. Their 2018 report covered the period 2018-2022, including skills and work trends. What I found most valuable was the results of a technology adoption survey across all major sectors and over 15 technology categories. Their report in 2020 covered the period from 2020 to 2025.

Reports from major consulting firms such as PwC, McKinsey and government agencies. This contains insights that may differ from your point of view. Examples here are the National Intelligence Council’s Global Trend Report released in April 2021 and the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Report released in March 2021.

CEO keynote from top companies for creative events.

Tools and resources from a non-profit CEO organization. For example, the Danish Management Association (VL), a non-profit organization, started this journey three years ago, in addition to more than 4,000 business CEOs, and is now openly (freely) sharing tools and lessons. A community of government leaders and prominent professionals.

-Materials to promote the United Nations Global Goal Workshop

-UN Global Goal Workshop use cases

-McKinsey & Company’s SDG Guide for Business Leaders

-GGBN app (free available on Apple and Google app stores), global goal navigator for business leaders

The management society started with the following. The UN’s global goal is a competitive factor. This has evolved into a competitive advantage for responsible businesses. 2021, Digital Reshape.

Reports from over 50 major think tanks. A recent example released in May 2021 is currently running as a GeoTech Decade as defined by the Atlantic Council (AC) GeoTech Center (GTC) Commission Report 2021 Report on the Commission of Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data (GeoTech Commission). It is a continuous global revolution that has been done. ..

GeoTech Decade overview details

This report is in the midst of GeoTech Decade, where new technologies and data capabilities have a significant impact on geopolitics, economics and global governance. However, no country or international organization has created the appropriate governance structure needed to address the complex and volatile dynamics of emerging technologies. As a result, new approaches are needed to develop and deploy key technologies, develop human capital, rebuild trust in domestic and global governance, and establish norms of international cooperation. The report’s recommendations are designed to ensure the leadership of multinational alliances in science and technology. Ensure the reliability and resilience of the entire physical and IT supply chain, infrastructure, and digital economy. Improve global health protection. Guarantee the operation of commercial spaces for the public good. And it creates a digitally fluent and resilient workforce.

The main recommendations from the report are:

Global Science and Technology Leadership: Developing National and Economic Security Technology Strategies Secure Data and Communications: Strengthening National Cyber ​​Strategy Implementation Plans and Accelerating the Operation of Quantum Information Science and Technology Improve Trust and Trust in the Digital Economy : Demonstrate AI improvements to public offerings-and guaranteed supply chain and system resiliency for private services: Increased federal oversight of supply chain guarantees Continuous global health protection and global wellness: Global pandemics Launch of Surveillance and Warning Systems Guaranteed Space Operations for Public Interest: Commercial Space Industry Facilities and Space Security Enhancement Assets Future Jobs: Creating a Workforce for Fair Access to GeoTech Decade and Opportunities

Executive Director David Bray said:

The work of the bipartisan GeoTech Commission has been underway for 14 months and represents the consensus of public and private sector leaders on practical progress for Congress, the White House, the private industry, academia, and like-minded countries. I am. Today, sophisticated but potentially vulnerable data and technology systems that connect people and nations mean that elasticity needs to be incorporated as a necessary fundamental pillar of modern life. Leveraging data and technology to drive strategic initiatives that drive people’s ingenuity, talent diversity, democratic value strength, corporate innovation, and the realization of global partnerships.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos