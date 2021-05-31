Pistol-based drink game watched by Belize police chiefs linked to US society





Police are investigating whether a bride of British billionaires was playing a drinking game with one Belize Police Chief when he was shot to death, says a new report. Jasmine Hartin, 38 an American married to the son of businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft had been supporting him with San Pedro Super Educator Henry Jemmott for several hours before his body was found in the waters off San Pedro Island with a single wound with guns right ear on Friday, reported Times of London. Probers now believe the pair were playing a Jemmotts pistol game on the pier before things went wrong, the newspaper told a police source. Hartin was found “deeply depressed and trembling” by a security guard who heard a gunshot, the newspaper reported. SONS OF ATATS MARINE T SON GOES VIRAL: REPORT The Jemmotts service weapon was taken from the pier, police said. The victims’ sister, Marie Jemmott Tzul, 55, said she took the floor Sunday night that charges will be filed against Hart in his death, Daily Mail reported. “I got a call. I was informed she would be charged [Monday], but they did not say what she would be accused of, “Tzul told the news release. Edward Fitzgerald, a London-based lawyer who is not involved in the case, said that if Jemmott was mistakenly killed as a result of the “pistol game”, Hardin was likely to be hit on murder charges, the Times reported. . He said convictions for murder in Belize come with harsh sentences, with the most severe resulting in sentences of 25 years in prison. But he added, “There is a chance in this kind of case that the authorities can determine that the death was completely accidental and no charges would be filed.” Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams said, “We should look at the investigation with an open mind, but so far, we have not had any indication to suggest that there was a third actor.” CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION He said Hartin, who was taken into custody and refused to cooperate with investigators, is the prime suspect. “In the absence of an explanation she will have to be treated as a killer,” he said. To read more from the New York Post, Click here.

