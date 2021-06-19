“Political earthquake scares the Conservative party and exposes chronic weakness of leadership” – Kevin Maguire





A prime minister bent on colonizing the north forgot the south – this weekend the north-south divide shook the Tory blue wall to its foundations

Photo: PA

Pride comes before the falls, and the stunningly smashed hole in the once impenetrable Tory blue wall shows that a careless Boris Johnson can be overcome.

The South was alarmed, to the consternation of Tory MPs after the spectacular demolition of Chesham and Amersham exposed a chronically weak leadership.

Successful generals protect their wings and rear, but the prime minister, bent on colonizing the north, has forgotten the south.

Something always had to be given up when raising the bar and representing the vested interests of leafy passenger belts that went against ideological goals.

The political earthquake in Buckinghamshire will force Johnson to rethink and it will be the North that loses again when he abandons assaults on the Red Wall to defend the Blue Bastions.

Taking the electorate for granted was stupid, and the prime minister’s vaccine bubble burst by the Liberal Democrats caused one of the greatest electoral shocks of all time.

Ed Davey’s faltering party has so far been reverberated by the shift of a 16,000 Conservative cushion to a majority of 8,000 Liber, Tory MPs.

The Liberals are second in the Conservatives’ 79 seats, with Secretary of State Dominic Raab and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt among the big names looking apprehensively over their shoulders.

Proposals to relax planning laws could be tightened or dropped after it was a major issue in Chesham and Amersham besides HS2, the express rail line to be demolished through the constituency.

Neo-liberal MP Sarah Greene is a Nimbe campaigner, and her party has pledged to provide an additional 300,000 homes annually but not in her coveted backyard and support HS2 nationwide.

It is Johnson, however, who has the big headache, with rebellious Tory MPs lashing out at him for failing to publicly defend comfortably middle-class voters.

Keir Starmer also sweated after Labor’s vote plunged to a historic low of £500 deposits losing in a by-election of just £622, a meager 1.6 per cent share to finish fourth behind the Greens.

Blame the tactical vote and to be honest if I lived in that area I would have done my nose for the Liberals to beat the negatives where Labor had no chance.

But after defeating Hartlepool, the competition between Batley and Spin ignites on July 1 or the Labor leader will suffer an uncomfortable summer.

Liberal Democrats defeat Conservatives where Labor can’t is what Keir Starmer desperately needs “Two-faced Boris puts peace in Northern Ireland at risk due to Brexit”

If Liberal voters tactically approve of the West Yorkshire Labor Party as the Liberal Labor Party did in the Bucks, the game continues. They don’t and Starmer is in trouble.

But this weekend, the split between north and south has shaken the Tory blue wall to its foundations.

