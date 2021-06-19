DUP leader Edwin Poots has resigned – BBC Newsnight





Edwin Poots, head of the DUP, has resigned. What has happened and how does this affect Northern Ireland?

Edwin Poots has resigned as DUP leader after just 21 days at work. He came after an agreement was reached with Sinn Fein and the Westminster government to make Paul Givan prime minister of Northern Ireland. The majority of DUP members in the assembly wanted to delay the process and had an internal uprising at the party meeting. What happened and what impact could this have on the distribution of power and in Northern Ireland? Newsnight political director Nick Watt reported. Along with Emma Barnett are former Arlene Foster advisers, Lee Reynolds and political commentator Sarah Creighton. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

