The earthquake damaged the new market churchكنيسة





Nick Headrick | [email protected]

When a small earthquake shook the area Thursday, Tim Dugger was working in the office of First Baptist Church, feeling as if a car had crashed into the building.

Computers and flickering lights, which were later discovered, diverted pieces from a 19th-century company placed inside a display case on the sanctuary.

“It was scary,” said Douger, the deacon who handles audio and IT duties for the church.

Further examination revealed damage including cracks in the walls and ceiling. An electrician was called in to re-secure a portion of a power line component that was disconnected from the building.

The Treasury is closed and Sunday worship services canceled as the church works to bring in a structural engineer.

The deacons and trustees planned a meeting on Sunday evening to discuss future plans.

Services may be moved to the church’s fellowship hall, which is part of an addition to the building that does not appear to suffer any damage.

“It might turn into a cult hall for a while, I don’t know,” said Douger, who works as a vibration analyst at Indianapolis.

Crossroads Community Church, which has used Baptist church baptisms in the past, offers use of its buildings for services.

Ryan Needham, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities were unaware of any other damage in the county. The epicenter of the 3.8-magnitude earthquake was west of Bloomingdale in Park County.

