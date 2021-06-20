The US has marked ‘Juneteenth’ with the federal holiday for the first time





Today marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States. For the first time, Americans have marked “Juneteenth” with federal holidays, as President Joe Biden signed the law this week. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

We spent a day at the Cardozo Education Campus in Washington DC asking students and teachers if this is the progress they are looking for. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source