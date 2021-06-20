The locals were shaken by the earthquake





Jun 19 – Anderson – Nicole Wilbur and her 8-year-old son, Hayden Moss, felt the 3.8-magnitude earthquake that was reported northeast of Montezuma around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

“We were at home in Anderson’s living room,” Wilbur said in a Facebook message. “I was working when it happened and my son was watching TV. He heard it during the movie.”

She said this was the first time her son had experienced tremors from an earthquake and wanted to know, “Is the Earth falling?”

Wilbur and her son live in the Anderson Historic District near Eighth Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Wilbur first felt an earthquake 11 years ago when a 4.0-magnitude quake was also recorded in the Montezuma region, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 2010 earthquake woke Wilbur and “shaken” her out of her bed. She said the intensity of the two earthquakes was similar.

“It felt like my kitchen chair had suddenly turned into a massage chair,” Wilbur said.

The tremors were felt by everyone in the office, located in the Union Building in downtown Anderson, said Patti Lovins, director of membership and events services for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

“It was really fast,” Lovins said. “It was like an explosion and then shivered a bit. It felt like something had fallen from the ceiling. Like someone had dropped some heavy equipment or furniture from upstairs. It was really weird.”

Lovins said she experienced a tremor from an earthquake while in California that lasted for a few seconds. Thursday was much shorter in comparison.

She said no one imagined that the sound or crackle in the office was from an earthquake more than 100 miles away. People living in Illinois and Michigan also reported having tremors.

“We didn’t think it was an earthquake,” Lovins said. “We thought it must have been something upstairs and we felt it down here.”

The story continues

Shelley Hudson was sitting on her back porch in Pendleton working when she felt the tremors.

“My dog ​​was lying at my feet and I kind of felt it under my feet like a little gurgle, so I looked up and my dog ​​looked up at the same time,” she said. “He jumped up and the chandelier on the back porch was swinging.”

Hudson laughed as she recalled the “strange” experience.

She said her dog started walking in circles and was trying to figure out what had happened.

As soon as I saw his reaction, I thought, ‘That was an earthquake,’ Hudson said.

Hudson, the former California resident, said she experienced tremors there as well as one in Illinois. Those in Illinois were stronger than those in California.

“It was the middle of the night and everyone got out of bed and everything shook,” Hudson said.

I immediately called other family members living in the area who said they didn’t feel anything.

“I kind of thought I was crazy,” Hudson said with a laugh. Then I got on Facebook and said, ‘Yes! “Someone else felt it – I’m not so crazy.”

Hudson said her husband was also at home and working downstairs, but he didn’t feel like it.

“It was kind of weird,” she said, how some people might feel it and some not.

Hudson said people don’t think about earthquakes in Indiana.

She said she returned to Pendleton shortly before the hurricane landed in 2019, and given the two types of disasters, she would choose earthquake over hurricane.

“Pendleton has never had a hurricane before, then we have the epidemic and now the earthquake, but I feel safer here than anywhere I have ever lived,” Hudson said.

