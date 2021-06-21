Connect with us

Half a million Covid dead in Brazil as calls for impeachment of president grow – BBC News

Brazil has recorded more than half a million deaths from coronavirus, making it the second country to surpass that number after the US. More than 2,000 people die every day with Covid. This has sparked protests over President Bolsonaro’s approach and calls for his removal from office. Reeta Chakrabarti presents BBC News at Ten by Angus Crawford. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

