Weightlifting will be the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020 – BBC News





Laurel Hubbard has become the first transgender athlete selected to compete in the Olympics in New Zealand. Officials have opted for the Tokyo 2020 women’s weightlifting team when the qualifying conditions have recently changed. In 2013 he competed in men’s trials before coming out as a transgender. Critics say Hubbard has an unfair advantage, but others have argued that getting more into the Games. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#OlympicGames #Tokyo 2020 #BBCNews.



source