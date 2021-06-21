Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani | How Tina Ambani’s earthquake and businessman Anil Ambani helped end their 4-year separation and marriage





How the earthquake helped Tina and Anil get married

Key highlights Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani married in 1991 Unlike any ordinary couple, their love story contained many obstacles that they successfully overcame despite four years of not keeping in touch with each other, their love never waned

Veteran actress Tina Menem (now Tina Ambani) has been married to famed Reliance group entrepreneur Anil Ambani for nearly three decades now. It was in 1991 when Bollywood and the business industry saw two souls united in love forever. Tina and Anil married in February 1991 and unlike any ordinary couple, their love story had many obstacles that they successfully overcame.

While it is known that Anil’s family was not on good terms with the two’s relationship earlier, the couple separated soon after Tina moved to Los Angeles in 1987. Tina and Anil did not stay in touch for four years while they were still in love.

But fate had different plans for them. Despite four years of not keeping in touch with each other, their love has not waned. Four years later, it was Anil who called Tina after an earthquake hit Los Angeles where she was then placed.

During an interaction with Simi Garewal on popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the couple shared how the earthquake helped them end their 4-year separation and marriage.

After a major earthquake hit Los Angeles, Anil called Tina to check if she was safe. “This was the time when I was so upset and crying away. I asked myself why did this guy call me, come into my life, rekindle all the feelings? Obviously, he cares that’s why he wanted to know if I was okay or not. But he didn’t finish talking. Even, the least he can do is continue the conversation.”

Talking about her first meeting with Anil, Tina said in the same interview, “The first time I met him, I was amazed by his simplicity. I found him to be very frank and genuine… He was not like other men I met because most of the men I met were from movies.” Also, we spoke the same language, not literally, but we were brought up in a similar way.”

Anil also talked about how the big question was asked of Tina’s mom and not her! “You said you loved your daughter, Tina, very much, and she said, ‘Yes, sure.’ I said ‘If that’s the case, you can keep her here or else, I want to marry her very badly,'” he said.

