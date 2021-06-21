



Pride of our city

Tuesday’s game will be a club pride match in our city in celebration of Pride Month and to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the tragedy of June 12, 2016. Facing the same opponent they did on their return to the pitch five years ago, the Lions will wear rainbow numbers on the back of their thick, slim kits alongside Combined with a special jersey patch located in the center of the chest. The team will also wear adidas “Love Unites” rainbow jerseys to warm up as the items are auctioned after the match.

Last time in the beautiful city

San Jose will make his first visit to downtown Orlando since April 21, 2018, a game that saw the Lions win 3-2 that day. Chris Muller scored what was, at the time, the fastest goal in the club’s history after just 63 seconds into the game, followed by Lions’ former finishers Sasha Klistan and Dom Dwyer.

Welcome to the party

Goalkeeper Brandon Austin scored his debut for Orlando City on Saturday against Toronto, starting the match between the two posts and scoring twice in the Lions’ 3-2 victory over the Reds. Striker Daryl Dyke returned to the Lions’ squad on Saturday night for the first time since his loan spell at Barnsley, entering the match in the 65th minute for Tycho Akindele.

TESHO

Tycho Akindele scored his third goal of the year on Saturday night, netting in the first minute of play for the second time this season. Akindele has played in five of the Lions’ last six finals, scoring two goals and three assists to his credit throughout this stretch. The 2014 NBA New Player of the Year scored another assist on Saturday in Nani’s eighth-minute finish.

welcome back captain ال

Luis Nani scored for the fourth time this year on Saturday night with a cross from Ticho Akindele to continue his team’s lead in finishing this season. The captain’s next goal is to pass Kaka to second place in the club’s history in all competitions, now with 25 goals to his name as a Lion.

Stay hydrated

Sylvester van der Water continued his involvement in attack last Saturday, scoring the goal contribution for the third consecutive game with a secondary pass in Nani’s ending against the Reds. The Dutch striker scored one goal and two assists in six matches as a lion.

bear mode

Junior Urso scored his second goal of the year on Saturday night, good for the game-winner against Toronto FC at Exploria Stadium. The Bear now has six goals since joining the Lions before the 2020 season, with three assists to add 35 games.

Milestone Tracker

Chris Muller’s next goal will be his 20th for Orlando City in all competitions and his 19th in the MLS regular season. Muller is one assist away from linking Kaka with the most in the club’s history (22). Muller is five games away from a tie for Christian Higuita as the most player in the club’s history in all competitions (108).

