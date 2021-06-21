They said the Ethiopian elections were the first test of the country’s democracy





In Ethiopia, 37 million people go to the polls in the elections that are presented as the first test of democracy in the country. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is expected to win, but in some areas voting has been delayed due to violence, with some opposition parties boycotting the election. The UN said today it was deeply concerned about allegations of violence taking place in the northern Tigray region. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

