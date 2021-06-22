Earthquake recorded off the coast of Cornwall





New data shows that an earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Cornwall.

The earthquake occurred 15 miles northwest of Trevos Head, near Constantine Bay in the Padstow region.

Its size was 0.5, which corresponds to a large grenade. Earthquakes of less than 2.5 are not usually felt but can be recorded by seismographs.

There are hundreds of thousands of similar earthquakes every year, although they are rare around Cornwall.

It was recorded at 1.43 am on Monday, May 31, and is now added to the British Geological Survey’s list of recent earthquakes.

In 2019, a similar seismic event was recorded off the coast of Cornwall.

It happened at 00.53 am on October 24, at sea off Portreath.

The tremor was recorded as 0.9 on the Richter scale, which can again be felt by a seismograph but not usually felt by people. You can read more about it here.

Cornwall is used more in earthquakes caused by human activities.

Between November 3 and December 30, 2020 alone, 43 induced seismic events were recorded in the county.

All recorded earthquakes originated from the Karhar district, near Redruth.

They were all small and of sizes that could normally only be felt by seismographs. The largest was recorded on December 8 at 10.46 am. Its size was 1.7, which is low. Read more about it here.

