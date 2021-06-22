earthquake report; delays in roadworks; health department moves; Virtual BCCF Report





Did you feel the earthquake last week?

A mild earthquake, the epicenter of which was in Park County in western Indiana, shook several counties on the afternoon of Thursday, June 17. A little, like the rattling of pots and pans in the kitchen.

Paving was delayed due to rain; Bridge Project Updates

Mike Magner, the Brown County Highway Manager, reported last week that paving of county roads that was due to begin last week has been delayed by rain.

AllStar Paving was scheduled to begin paving in Becks Grove, Mt. Liberty and Lick Creek Highways – weather permitting – June 14th. They were reset early this week weather permitting.

The paving work is funded by $1 million from the state that the county received last year.

Also, Enneking Pressure Cleaning will begin work earlier than expected returning overlays on four bridges, on Sprunica, Christianburg, Lower Schooner and Hurdle roads. Magner reported on June 16 that bridge workers could be in the county by late this week and into early July.

The county health department is moving to the new building

The Brown County Health Department moved last week to 200 Hawthorne Drive, in the same area as McDonald’s and IGA, in the old Nashville police station next to the car wash.

This is the office you visit to obtain sanitation permits, birth and death records and certificates, and food licenses.

At the end of June, the nursing department, which has been working at the Brown County Music Center for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, will move to 200 Hawthorne Drive. The clinic at BCMC is open until June 30, then will be closed on July 1 and 2 and reopen on Tuesday, July 5 in the new office.

The phone number in the new office is the same: 812-988-2255. Business hours are the same, Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm

Community Foundation Awards go on approx

The Brown County Community Foundation’s annual report will be broadcast to the community from Rainwater Studios on YouTube and Facebook on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. The program will include performances by The Hammer and the Hatchet, announcements of the Volunteer of the Year and winner of the prestigious John D. Rudd Award, updates on the BCCF’s response to COVID-19, and other items.

The event will be broadcast live on Brown County Community Foundation’s social media channels including Facebook and YouTube. Links will be posted on browncountygifes.com.

