Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.6 – 195 km earthquake southeast of Lhasa, Tibet, China, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 12:44 am (GMT +8)

Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh (110.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / My head swings (up and down) / 2-5 s: Two different waves of tremors are felt, with a gap of a second between them. | 4 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Nafara, West Kameng (95.6 km SE or epicenter) [Map] Light/Vibrate Light (MMI IV): I felt the whole building vibrate with sound. | One user found this interesting.

Tawang / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: Correct time and date in the report. It’s June 22, 2021 around 22.15pm | One user found this interesting.

153.1 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single lateral shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) 75 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Bongaejun (238.2 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Nalbari (198.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

Tawang Arunachal Pradesh (63.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds

Bomdela, Arunachal Pradesh (101.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Guwahati (224.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Guwahati (226.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short (reported by our app) Kachua, Nagaon, Assam (234.3 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Guwahati (221 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Shillong (286.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Guwahati (219.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Tezpur (181.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

91.7 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Guwahati / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking

Tallow, lower subpanseri / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

NARENGI / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Itanagar / felt

Tallow, lower subpanseri / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Survivors / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Vibration / 5-10 seconds

Simin Shabouri / No hair

Guwahati / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Tawang / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Tawang / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

Tezpur / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Tawang / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking

Neroli / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Guwahati/weak shaking (MMI III)

Guwahati / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

East Kasi Hills / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Guwahati / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

