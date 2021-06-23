The US Navy launched an earthquake to see how its newest tanker could withstand combat conditions • THE RECORD





The bombing was part of what the US Navy describes as a full ship trauma test, or FSST, which is supposed to check whether a ship can withstand combat conditions and deal with imminent accidents during the war.

The Gerald R. Ford is the first of a new class of US Navy carrier that is slated to eventually include 10 ships, so it has earned the dubious honor of being tried on behalf of its future colleagues, as well as being the first aircraft carrier to be blown up by the US Navy since The USS Theodore Roosevelt in 1987. Friday’s bombing was intended to be the first of three test explosions. While this may not completely prevent the explosion from harming local wildlife, it is certainly an improvement in the USAF’s efforts to target individual animals with hypersonic missiles.

The Navy said in a statement that the shock test was conducted “within a tight schedule consistent with environmental mitigation requirements, while respecting the known migration patterns of marine life in the test area.” Although USN’s newest carrier was only accepted in 2017, this isn’t the only weird test Gerald R. Ford has participated in. Before he was commissioned, he was photographed launching trucks into the James River from its dock in the Newport News. Shipbuilding in 2015.

The explosion reportedly used 18 tons (40,000 pounds) of explosive, causing an explosion large enough for the US Geological Survey to record as a 3.9-magnitude earthquake. Other US Navy ships that have experienced massive explosions in this manner include the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (1987), the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (1990), the amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (2008), and the Coast. Battleships USS Jackson and USS Milwaukee (2016).

These wild tricks were a test run of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system catapult, a new system used to launch aircraft from their flight deck. (Be aware that audio and images do not line up in the video below.)

Assuming it survived the three-burst FSST test program, the USS Gerald R Ford is scheduled to go to dock for six months of maintenance and repairs shortly thereafter, although it’s not clear how much of this would be because it had just been hit by three earthquakes. . ®

Gaming News Highlights Headline: The US Navy has launched an earthquake to see how its newest tanker can withstand combat conditions • The RegisterCheck All the news and articles from the gaming news updates.

Disclaimer: If you need to update/modify/remove this news or article, please contact our support team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos