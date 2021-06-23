Thousands of migrant children arrested in Texas in appalling conditions – BBC News





A BBC investigation has found more than 2,000 migrant children detained in a camp in El Paso, Texas, in dire straits. The Fort Bliss center is overcrowded and riddled with disease, with clean clothes and a lack of medical care for children. Staff working there say diseases such as covid and the flu have affected hundreds of children in recent months. Huw Edwards presents a special report by Hilary Andersson on BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source