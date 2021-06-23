Can Jeffrey Donaldson solve the problems associated with Brexit in Northern Ireland? – BBC Newsnight





Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will replace Edwin Poots as head of the DUP. Can it solve the problems associated with Brexit in Northern Ireland?

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stressed that the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which allows Belfast to have a special place in the trading systems of the EU and the UK, will not continue as it is now, however. Donaldson has also called for action before signing a new power-sharing agreement with Sinn Fein. One hundred years after the opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament, no one can see a political stalemate. So what happens now? Newsnight political editor Nick Watt reported. Along with Emily Maitlis, the DUP whip with Sammy Wilson of Westminster, Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland selection committee, and John Finucane, a Sinn Féin MP. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

