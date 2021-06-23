The DOJ has released videos of the Capitol riots from a case with the Proud Boys





The Justice Department released three videos on January 6 accused of leading the Proud Boys in the Revolt in a lawsuit against a Capitol riot defendant, the videos show defendant Charles Donohoe among the riots and other Proud Boys who are preparing to move. then pushing the U.S. Capitol with temporary weapons. The video’s release is the first to be related to a major conspiracy case planned in the Capitol riot investigation, in which a media coalition, including CNN, requested access to the tapes from a court proceeding. It is also one of the first sets of first-hand glances offered by prosecutors for video evidence being used to illustrate the keys to the Proud Boys moving to attack the Capitol. The Justice Department did not identify where the video came from, but the clips match the angles and moments captured in the film and appear on January 6 or later streaming and posted on various social media websites. Donoho has pleaded not guilty. #WhitneyWild #CNN #CNNNewsroom.



