The Supreme Court is in favor of the cheerleader he cursed online





The Supreme Court ruled that he was in favor of a former high school principal, and argued that he could not punish his public school for publishing the title of valuable Snapchat words when he was out of school. The case of a Pennsylvania teenager was seen up close, with how the court would manage the freedom of expression of 50 million public school children and suspend schools ’role in out-of-school and out-of-line language schools or raise them to harassment or threat levels. The opinion of the 8-1 majority was written by Judge Stephen Breyer. “It might be tempting for (student) words not to be worthy of the strong support of the First Amendment discussed here. But sometimes it is necessary to protect the surplus in order to take care of everything that is needed,” Breyer wrote. Breyer said the court has made it clear that students “do not even throw their constitutional rights to freedom of expression or expression at the school door.” “But,” he said, “we have made it clear that the courts must apply the First Amendment taking into account the specific characteristics of the school environment.” “F – k school f – k softball f – k cheer f – k everything” Brandi Levy, then 14, wrote in 2017. He was responding that as a junior college cheerleader he did not get a place on the Mahanoy Area High School college team in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. When school officials learned of the blast, Levy was suspended from the JV team for violating school rules. But lawyers sued because the school violated their freedom of expression. Levy is now 18 years old and a new student at Bloomsburg University. “Today’s decision may seem obvious to those with public schools who have difficulty being able to regulate any outside of student lectures, but identifying the situations that the court can’t really do is a big deal,” said Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and University of Texas law professor. “Despite the clear boundary between external discourse that schools cannot regulate and cannot, having a line will be a major branch for all public school administrators going forward. It is rare to win in a lawsuit against a current court,” he added. Judge Clarence Thomas did not comment, and wrote that students like the former animator “have a greater potential to harm those programs than those who are active in extracurricular programs.” “For example, a joke given on social media or in a mall has a much different effect on what a regular student does in a football program than when the captain of a football team does it. So here, too,” Thomas wrote. #JessicaSchneider #JeffreyToobin #CNNNewsroom.



source