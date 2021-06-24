



UEFA's European football team has rejected a request to lighten the rainbow in the Allianz Arena in Munich for Wednesday's 2020 Euro Cup match between Germany and Hungary. The request was made last week by a Munich City Council proposal to pass an anti-LGBTQ law passed by the Hungarian parliament. Legislation that has been widely criticized by human rights groups and opposition parties prohibits the dissemination of content in schools that promote homosexuality and gender change. "All forms of racism, homophobia, sexism and discrimination are a stain on our societies – and they are one of the biggest problems facing gambling today," UEFA said in a statement. "Discriminatory behavior has ruined both the games themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse about the sport we love." However, UEFA, through its statutes, is politically and religiously neutral. Given the political context of this specific request – a message aimed at the decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament – UEFA must reject this request. "UEFA added that Munich has proposed lighting the stadium on June 28, which marks Christopher Street Liberation Day, or July 3 to July 9, which is Christopher Street Day in Munich Street.



