Apple Daily: Hong Kong forced to close pro-democracy role – BBC Newsnight

Several reports complained last week in the tabloid offices that they had violated a controversial national security law. Police arrested the editor-in-chief and five other executives, and the assets associated with the company were frozen. The publication became a major critique of Hong Kong and Chinese leadership. Apple Daily’s management said it had “decided to suspend operations after midnight” “due to employee safety”, making Thursday’s publication the last printed edition. The Hong Kong Free Press website reported that a million copies of Apple Daily will be printed on Thursday. UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has said the closure of the newspaper is a “huge blow to Hong Kong’s freedom of expression”. As reported by the BBC’s Danny Vincent. #Newsnight #HongKong #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

