BBC reporter reports of British warship “firing warning shots” – BBC News





Tensions have risen sharply between Russia and the United Kingdom on the Crimean coast. More than 20 Russian planes and two British coastguard ships were shutting down a British warship, HMS Defender, when the Russians say they fired warning shots and dropped bombs on the British ship, accusing them of violating Russian territorial waters. The British deny this account. Russia annexed Crimea to Ukraine in 2014 and claims that the peninsula and its waters are Russian territory. However, the UK says HMS Defender was passing through Ukrainian waters on an internationally recognized route. The only TV journalist on HMS Defender was from the BBC. Huw Edwards presents a report by Jonathan Beale on BBC News at Ten. He describes the enemy warnings issued by Russia and HMS Defender’s response to the confrontation. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source