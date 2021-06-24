Huge search after deadly building collapse in Miami – BBC News





A rescue operation is underway in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after a 12-story apartment building partially collapsed and killed at least one person. Rescuers are combing the debris, looking for the trapped survivors, and saw a boy surviving. Images of Surfside north of Miami Beach show a pile of debris on one side of the building. At least eight people were injured. The collapse is said to have occurred around 02:00 (06:00 GMT). It is not clear how many people were inside the building at the time. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

