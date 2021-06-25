Euro Corporation fined $361,000 for misleading declarations about earthquake-resistant steel mesh products





Business

Jun 25, 2021 02:13 AM 3 minutes to read

The Auckland District Court has sentenced Euro Corporation to 14 counts of its steel mesh products. image / 123rf

One company has been fined $361,000 for making false, misleading and baseless claims about its seismic steel mesh products.

The steel mesh Euro Corporation Limited (Euro), known as SE615, was the target of a Trade Commission prosecution under the Fair Trade Act.

The company has pleaded guilty to making false, misleading and unsubstantiated claims for the SE615, which was marketed and sold as seismic grade steel grating between January 2012 and August 2015.

Auckland District Court judge ME Sharp has sentenced the company to €14 on charges and a $361,000 fine.

It was the latest company to be sentenced after a series of steel network investigations by the Commerce Commission in 2015 and 2016. Others to face a lawsuit include Steel and Tube Limited, Brilliance Steel Limited, Timber King Limited and NZ Steel Distributor Limited.

Euro manufactured SE615 steel grille in New Zealand and imported it from abroad.

The Trade Commission said in a statement today that the company, however, failed to comply with the testing procedures set forth in the Australian/New Zealand Standard for Steel Reinforcement when testing locally made steel.

The fees relate to about 137,900 sheets of SE615 manufactured locally and 104,900 imported sheets.

In her ruling, Judge Sharp said: “Standards are solutions that are issued in order to make buildings, among other things, safe. Failure to comply with them can cause significant harm to the consumer audience, especially when leaving is such as to make the use of the product unsafe.

“The committee is right in suggesting that, given that we are dealing here with an earthquake safety product, compliance is critical and the deterrent response is appropriate.”

Related Articles

Trade Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said the standards are set to give the public confidence that buildings in New Zealand are constructed with materials that meet specified requirements.

“Consumers have no choice but to trust and rely on representations made by companies about compliance with the standards, at least in part because they cannot verify the performance characteristics of building materials themselves. It is crucial to adhere to the applicable standards and correctly describe them to consumers.”

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources