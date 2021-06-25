Study: Himachal Pradesh may be subject to a devastating earthquake in the future





The Ministry of Science and Technology of Himachal Pradesh, which is in India’s highest earthquake risk area, has said an earthquake of magnitude equal to or greater than eight on the Richter scale is likely to occur in the future. In the context of recent earthquake incidents in the northern part of the country, which raised the concern of scientists and planners. An earthquake of magnitude 8 or greater is considered quite destructive because it can completely devastate communities near the epicenter. India has in the past experienced two such earthquakes – one on January 15, 1934, in North Bihar (magnitude 8.1) and the other on August 15, 1950, in Assam (magnitude 8.6) – with two epicenters in neighboring countries. The study could have significant implications in terms of planning for seismic hazards, earthquake predictions and understanding the origination of the source for great earthquakes below the active collision zone. The study, conducted by a group of researchers from institutions including Hyderabad-based WIHG, National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and IIT, Kharagpur, indicates that there is a sufficient amount of strain energy still stored below the Himalayas. “This is due to the release of very small amounts of stress energy in the form of micro-quakes and massive earthquakes so far,” the ministry said while referring to the study published in the ‘Journal of Asian Earth Sciences’ in 2018. said Sushil Kumar, a WIHG scientist who was part of the study. The study also indicates that if an earthquake occurred under the Himalayas and included each Himalayan separating fault in the generation process, it could have a magnitude of 8. During the past year (1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020), a total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were reported Click here by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) which maintains a nationwide seismological network of 115 seismic stations monitoring earthquake activity in and around the country. “It is planned to strengthen the existing national seismic monitoring network with 35 additional field stations during 2021-22. This will help detect small earthquakes at selected sites,” a Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) official said. India has been divided into four regions – Zone V, IV, III and II – according to the seismic zoning map of the country prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) based on historical earthquakes and strong ground movements. Among these regions, region V shows the highest seismic risk while region II has the lowest. parts of Jammu and Kashmir (Valley of Kashmir); Western part of Himachal Pradesh. Eastern part of Uttarakhand, Kutch in Gujarat; Part of northern Bihar. All the northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are in Zone V.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources