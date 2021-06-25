Unconfirmed earthquake: 0.9 miles west of Lewiston, Androscoggin County, Maine, USA, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. GMT





Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough. In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause. Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

24. June. 20:56 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery 11 minutes later.

[Karte anzeigen]

[kleiner] [vergrößern]

If you felt this earthquake or were near it when it happened, share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would like to know! Even if you don’t feel like it, even though you’ve been around, this is fun information you might want to share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix the position of your device or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). thank you very much! Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to be corrected up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

Watch the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.

Date / world time

| mag |

Depth

|

Modification

|

Distance: after

| details

December 24, 1940 13:43

| 5.6 |

8 km / 5 miles

|

81 years ago

|

87 km / 54 miles

| 20 km northeast of Moltonboro, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA

December 20 1940 07:27

| 5.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

81 years ago

|

94km / 59mi

| 13.2 km from N of Moultonborough, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA المتحدة

Jun 15 1973 01:09

| 4.8 |

12 km / 7.5 miles

|

48 years ago

|

146 km / 90 miles

| 78 km E of Sherbrooke, Estrie, Quebec, Canada

January 19 1982 00:14

| 4.5 |

8 km / 5 miles

|

39 years ago

|

128 km / 80 miles

| 11 miles west of Laconia, Belknap County, New Hampshire, USA

December 28, 1947 19:58

| 4.5 |

unknown

|

74 years ago

|

143 km / 89 miles

| 29 km northeast of Wellington, Piscats County, Maine, USA

April 26, 1957 11:40

| 4.4 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

64 years ago

|

63km / 39mi

| Cumberland County, 12 km south of Portland, Maine, USA

July 15, 1905 10:10

| 4.4 |

unknown

|

116 years ago

|

41 km / 26 miles

| 2.1 km SW of Augusta, Kennebec County, Maine, USA

May 29 1983 05:45

| 4.2 |

1.8 km / 1.1 mi

|

38 years ago

|

47km / 29mi

| Oxford County, 29 miles north of Auburn, Androscoggin County, Maine, USA

August 21, 1918 04:11

| 4.2 |

unknown

|

103 years ago

|

24 km / 15 miles

| 6.1 km southeast of Norway, Oxford County, Maine, USA

October 16, 2012 23:12

| 4.0 |

6.6 km / 4.1 miles

|

9 years ago

|

67km / 41mi

| 13.5 km SW of Buxton, York County, Maine, USA

October 09, 1925 13:55

| 4.0 |

unknown

|

96 years ago

|

83km / 51mi

| 2.1 km NE of Ossipee, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA

July 29, 2020 07:10

| 2.6 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

47 weeks ago

|

37km / 23mi

| Lincoln County, 5 km south of Richmond, Sagadahoek County, Maine, USA

September 24, 2020 16:33

| 2.3 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

39 weeks ago

|

49km / 31mi

| 9.5 miles west of Paris, Oxford County, Maine, USA

July 29, 2020 07:10

| 2.2 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

47 weeks ago

|

36km / 23mi

| 6.6 km N of North Bath, Sagadahoc County, Maine, USA

July 04, 2020 06:23

| 2.1 |

4.5 km / 2.8 miles

|

51 weeks ago

|

41 km / 25 miles

| 9.5 miles west of Norway, Oxford County, Maine, USA

Note: Click Mag to sort by size.

Date / world time

| mag |

Depth

|

Modification

|

Distance: after

| details

September 24, 2020 16:33

| 2.3 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

39 weeks ago

|

49km / 31mi

| 9.5 miles west of Paris, Oxford County, Maine, USA

July 29, 2020 07:10

| 2.6 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

47 weeks ago

|

37km / 23mi

| Lincoln County, 5 km south of Richmond, Sagadahoek County, Maine, USA

July 29, 2020 07:10

| 2.2 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

47 weeks ago

|

36km / 23mi

| 6.6 km N of North Bath, Sagadahoc County, Maine, USA

July 04, 2020 06:23

| 2.1 |

4.5 km / 2.8 miles

|

51 weeks ago

|

41 km / 25 miles

| 9.5 miles west of Norway, Oxford County, Maine, USA

October 16, 2012 23:12

| 4.0 |

6.6 km / 4.1 miles

|

9 years ago

|

67km / 41mi

| 13.5 km SW of Buxton, York County, Maine, USA

May 29 1983 05:45

| 4.2 |

1.8 km / 1.1 mi

|

38 years ago

|

47km / 29mi

| Oxford County, 29 miles north of Auburn, Androscoggin County, Maine, USA

January 19 1982 00:14

| 4.5 |

8 km / 5 miles

|

39 years ago

|

128 km / 80 miles

| 11 miles west of Laconia, Belknap County, New Hampshire, USA

Jun 15 1973 01:09

| 4.8 |

12 km / 7.5 miles

|

48 years ago

|

146 km / 90 miles

| 78 km E of Sherbrooke, Estrie, Quebec, Canada

April 26, 1957 11:40

| 4.4 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

64 years ago

|

63km / 39mi

| Cumberland County, 12 km south of Portland, Maine, USA

December 28, 1947 19:58

| 4.5 |

unknown

|

74 years ago

|

143 km / 89 miles

| 29 km northeast of Wellington, Piscats County, Maine, USA

December 24, 1940 13:43

| 5.6 |

8 km / 5 miles

|

81 years ago

|

87 km / 54 miles

| 20 km northeast of Moltonboro, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA

December 20 1940 07:27

| 5.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

81 years ago

|

94km / 59mi

| 13.2 km from N of Moultonborough, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA المتحدة

October 09, 1925 13:55

| 4.0 |

unknown

|

96 years ago

|

83km / 51mi

| 2.1 km NE of Ossipee, Carroll County, New Hampshire, USA

August 21, 1918 04:11

| 4.2 |

unknown

|

103 years ago

|

24 km / 15 miles

| 6.1 km southeast of Norway, Oxford County, Maine, USA

July 15, 1905 10:10

| 4.4 |

unknown

|

116 years ago

|

41 km / 26 miles

| 2.1 km SW of Augusta, Kennebec County, Maine, USA

Previous earthquake map

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources