Police have used “justified” force against the dead man, according to the investigation jury
In the CCTV footage played in court, Andrew Hall shouts, “Help me, they’re killing me.” He was stopped by police for two hours and died shortly afterwards. Leg restraints, handcuffs and a spit hood were used. Today, a jury in the investigation concluded that Huddersfield’s police actions were “justified, necessary and proportionate.” In a single interview, Andrew Hall’s partner told this program that he was a race factor. He describes what happened as unforgivable. Warning: There are disturbing images in this exclusive report. .
