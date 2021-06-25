Uncategorized
Moscow is not afraid that Navalny will be punished for poisoning, says Russia’s ambassador to the UK
We spoke to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin in the first British interview since the G7 summit and asked Alexei Navalny about the imprisoned opposition leader, Belarus and the US-Russia relationship. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
We started by asking him about the state of relations between Russia and America after a meeting in Geneva with President Joe Biden and Putin.
