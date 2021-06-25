Be prepared for an earthquake





You never know when an earthquake might strike, as Cayman Islanders discovered last year.

The islands were hit by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in January 2020, causing buildings to shake and opening large holes in the ground.

The epicenter was between Grand Cayman and Jamaica, but the effects were widely felt on both islands and other territories in the region.

The shock triggered a tsunami warning, but thankfully it was only a precaution.

An earthquake is a sudden, rapid shaking of the ground caused by rocks breaking and moving under the earth’s surface, so it is important to know what to do if it occurs.

Prepare in advance

Knowing that an earthquake can strike at any time of the day or night, secure items such as photos, televisions, and objects hanging on the wall. Store heavy and breakable items on low shelves.

Practice “duck, cover, and hold” with family and co-workers. Fall on your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck with your arms.

Crawl only as much as needed to reach cover from fallen material. Hold on to any sturdy furniture until the shaking stops.

Create a family emergency communications plan. Decide where to meet if you broke up.

Keep a flashlight and sturdy shoes by your bed in case an earthquake strikes in the middle of the night.

Keep an emergency kit and keep it in an easily accessible place. Do not forget about the needs of the pet.

Survive while

“Duck, cover and hold.” Fall on your hands and knees. Cover your head under a sturdy piece of furniture. Hold on to the furniture until the shaking stops. If you don’t have sturdy furniture to hold on to, sit on the floor next to an interior wall and cover your head and neck with your arms.

Stay away from windows to avoid injury from shattered glass.

If you are in bed, roll it up and secure it. Protect your head and neck with a pillow.

If you are indoors, stay there until the shaking stops. Don’t go abroad.

If you are in a car, stop in an empty area away from buildings, trees, bridges, underpasses, or utility wires. Stay indoors with your seat belt on until the shaking stops. Then drive carefully and expect the traffic lights to go off.

If you are in a high-rise building, expect the fire alarms and sprinklers to go off. Do not use elevators.

If you are outside, go to an open area away from trees, poles, and buildings.

safety after

After the earthquake, the disaster may continue. Anticipate and prepare for potential aftershocks or even tsunamis. Tsunamis are often generated by earthquakes. Don’t wait for an official tsunami warning to move to the upper floors of a concrete building or higher ground.

Every time you feel an aftershock, duck, cover and hold.

Check yourself for injuries.

If you are in a damaged building, get out and quickly move away from the building. Do not enter damaged buildings.

Wear sturdy shoes, a long-sleeved shirt, and work gloves to protect against injury from broken objects.

Listen to a portable or battery operated portable radio for up-to-date information and advice in an emergency.

Put the animals under your direct control.

If you are away from home, only return when the authorities say it is safe to do so. Use extreme caution and check walls, floors, doors, stairs, and windows for damage.

Source: Risk Management, Cayman Islands Red Cross

Support the local press. Subscribe to the Cayman Compass Comprehensive Pass.

subscribe now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources