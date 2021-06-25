San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Prediction, Picks & Odds





Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez looks set to continue his scoring form in a Galaxy San Jose defense that has been incredibly problematic since May. If Jonathan dos Santos is 100% healthy by the end of the week, the Galaxy should have no problems claiming the three points. Play Fantasy Soccer, Here ! San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Odds

Predictions and picks San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy

Get ready for another version of the California Classic!

As one of the MLS’ most intense rivalries, there’s rarely a shortage of fireworks when the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy hit the field against each other.

However, as the weekend approaches, Seismic is in disrepair as they have lost five of their last six matches.

Keep in mind that one of those losses was against Galaxy last month.

our choice

The Galaxy have been a bit inconsistent during the 2021 season, but with the prospect of a major player returning to the mix, they should be able to get the job done.

How to watch the San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy game San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Teams info San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Location Paypal Park (San Jose, CA) Timing Saturday, June 26 10:00 PM ET How to watch UniMas and TUDN and Twitter

First let’s discuss San Jose.

Although widely recognized as an unpredictable team that constantly oscillates between high-score wins and losses, they are now having issues claiming points since mid-May.

In short: the earthquakes have been faint in the past few weeks.

With only a single point claim in their last six games, San Jose quickly lost their status as dark horses and went on to become one of MLS’ most underrated clubs.

Their recent 5-0 loss to Orlando City earlier this week didn’t help much either.

At the time of writing just before the start of the weekend, no side in the Western Conference has allowed targets more than earthquakes.

This is a serious defensive issue for coach Matias Almeida, and in the near future, he will have to find a way to stop what many consider the best striker in the league.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is back on the Galactic Record Sheet

After scoring in the Galaxy’s last 2-1 win away to the Vancouver Whitecaps, Hernandez now has eight goals and one assist in just nine games this season.

The 33-year-old striker reached another level in 2021, and with San Jose in jeopardy, Saturday’s game could easily be two or even three goals for the Galaxy Star.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Chicharito was impressive for his team and assisted defensively late in his last game with some vital justification.

And speaking of defense…

San Jose’s backline was very leaky

A side effect of the offensive mida system and high pressure in earthquakes is a large and often large area to resist counterattacks.

This has regularly led to some exciting matches for San Jose since Almeida debuted in 2018, but in the past few weeks, there have been too many chances for their opponents.

And with San Jose’s attack failing to make up for these errors in defense, they now have a questionable -6 goal difference as they falter at the weekend.

For the Galaxy, it could be even more powerful if the base launcher is likely to fit right in.

Jonathan dos Santos may be ready for the galaxy this weekend

Arguably the hottest member of the Galaxy roster, dos Santos returned to the field during Wednesday’s win over Vancouver after suffering an injury in late May.

After losing 2-1 to the Seattle Sounders earlier this month, the midfielder returned to the field secondarily during Wednesday’s win over Vancouver.

The Galaxy is an entirely different team with their clever distributor and their first line of defense, and after looking energized in the 31 minutes against Vancouver, dos Santos could be ready to return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

If Dos Santos fits perfectly, the Galaxy will have all the right tools available for a convincing result.

