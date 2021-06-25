The study says more than two million people may have had Covid long ago





A new study has concluded that more than two million people in England may experience persistent symptoms after having a coronavirus. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

After questioning more than half a million adults, the React 2 study found that more than a third of people who have had the virus have symptoms that have lasted for at least 12 weeks. We spoke to Imperial College professor Paul Elliott, who runs the React program, and asked him if he was much more dominant than the party we had ever known at Covid? ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source