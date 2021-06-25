Germany calls on Europe to force British to quarantine while UK government opens travel





According to Boris Johnson, the UK vaccine offers “hope to travel this summer”. But European countries are in no hurry to let the British in. As for the rules of traffic lights in England, about what allows people to travel, the government’s announcement has yet to come to pass. Driven by the Delta variant, infections continue to spread rapidly More than 16,500 new cases have been reported across the UK today, the highest since early February. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

