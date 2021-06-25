



The San Jose Earthquakes launched what many fans hope will be the first of multiple deals of the summer transfer window, announcing Friday that they have signed defender Nathan Cardoso, who goes along with Nathan, until the 2023 season with the team’s option for 2024, using Targeted allocating funds.

The 26-year-old arrives after playing in his native Brazil and Switzerland.

“Strengthening our defense has been a priority, and we’re excited to add Nathan to our roster as we approach a heavy schedule with more than two-thirds of the regular season playing,” said Jesse Fioranelli, Earthquakes general manager, in a team statement. “We believe Nathan’s age and skills complement the qualities we have in defence. We really like his athletic style and aerobics as well as the experience he has gained in Brazil and Switzerland. We would like to thank Nathan, his brother, Victor, and FC Zurich for their efforts to finish his move to San Jose before summer window.

Nathan came through the youth ranks at Palmeiras, making his first-team debut in 2014. The central defender was sent on loan to Brazilian teams Criciuma and then Chapecoense, where he was tasked with helping the club pick up the pieces after a plane crash killed nearly everyone. The band just weeks ago.

In 2017, he moved on loan to the Swiss team Servette, then the following season he moved to another Swiss team, Grasshoppers. In 2019, he moved to FC Zurich, where he played regularly for the past two seasons, helping them avoid relegation last season.

Nathan will be the second Brazilian in the San Jose books, joining midfielder Judson, and I think everyone is hoping he proves to be a promotion and thus the start of the earthquake in no time. The MLS summer transfer window officially opens on July 7, so I think he won’t be eligible until then and until all his cards are processed, so it looks like he won’t be on the field until July 17 in the hour. Too early. However, we hope this will give him time to get his immigration papers, and hopefully, train with the club soon.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

