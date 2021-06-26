Vice President Kamala Harris makes his first trip to the border – BBC News





U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made the first trip to the southern U.S. border since taking office. Because the number of undocumented migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is at an all-time high for more than 20 years. The vice president has had questions about why he has not visited the border since the White House assigned him in March to address the "root causes" of migration.

