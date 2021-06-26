Residents respond to the 2.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Woodlawn





Bob Leave Has Your Friday Night WeatherBob Leave Your Friday Night Weather الجمعة

48 minutes ago

VIP in custody in Anat Kimchi murder A VIP was arrested late in the stabbing incident that killed a UMD PhD student.

50 minutes ago

Police identify man killed in PG County triple shooting, 29-year-old Ryan Green died in a ‘gun battle’ outside a PG County restaurant Thursday

54 minutes ago

It could have been worse: Residents’ response to the 2.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Woodlawn — a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was 1 km southeast of Woodlawn, Maryland.

56 minutes ago

New speed cameras appear in Baltimore school districts, consider this your warning! New speed cameras are being developed in school districts throughout the city of Baltimore.

5 hours ago

Maryland tourism industry rebounds as pandemic restrictions ease After taking a major hit last year, Maryland’s tourism industry has rebounded with the easing of pandemic restrictions.

5 hours ago

TSA shortages and plane delays frustrate post-lockdown flights With more Americans flying back again, TSA lines are getting longer and there may not be enough staff to keep up. There is a shortage of pilots, too, which contributes to flight cancellations and delays.

5 hours ago

Road safety devices are installed in work areas on the 695 If you are commuting at night on the 695, look out for construction vehicles starting Sunday night

5 hours ago

No injuries, explosions reported after a 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Woodlawn, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

5 hours ago

A shortage of crabmeat means that Marylanders will have to pay more for menu items, and a shortage of crab means restaurants are paying more for crab meat and that flows to customers.

6 hours ago

Bob Turk has your Friday evening forecast Bob Turk has your Friday evening forecast

6 hours ago

‘It really shook’: 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Woodlawn – A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

6 hours ago

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis to battle Mario Barrios on Showtime Saturday Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Baltimore’s controversial surveillance aircraft program ruled unconstitutional The Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday unconstitutional Baltimore’s controversial air surveillance program.

7 hours ago

Trash Wheel Fan Festival Set to Return in September Trash Wheel Fan Festival Returns on September 25

7 hours ago

Howard County High School School Resource Personnel will remain at Howard County High Schools, but will require specialized training.

7 hours ago

Jury selection in the Capital Gazette mass shooting A jury has been chosen for the trial of gunman Jarrod Ramos at the Capital Gazette. Details of the jury’s composition have not been confirmed. The jury will take an oath on Tuesday morning, and at 9 a.m. the trial will begin.

7 hours ago

The truck driver’s family says the bridge collapse is not his fault, and officials said the truck driver who crashed into a pedestrian bridge in the northeast of the capital this week caused the catastrophic collapse. His family said it wasn’t his fault.

7 hours ago

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake hits Woodlawn, felt across the region — A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

7 hours ago

Hosting the annual Anne Arundel County Police Academy for Youth, Anne Arundel County got a chance to interact with the kids in the community and check out cool new gear, like the department helicopter.

7 hours ago

Charles County man charged with sexual solicitation and child pornography charges Maryland County police charged Charles County man with sexual solicitation of a minor and child pornography charges

7 hours ago

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake this afternoon, epicenter near Woodlawn A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

8 hours ago

Bob Turk has Thursday afternoon weather. WeatherBob Turk has Thursday afternoon weather

8 hours ago

COVID-19 in Maryland: June 25, 2021 (afternoon update) Latest coronavirus news in Maryland

8 hours ago





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources