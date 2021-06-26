The man who has given Covid a positive 43 times – BBC News





Scientists are studying the case of a man in Bristol, the United Kingdom, who is recovering from Covid's nearly 300 days – longer than anyone else who recorded it in the world. Dave Smith, 72, spent the last 10 months with an active coronavirus infection and went to the hospital seven times. His immune system was vulnerable to the virus after a diagnosis of leukemia and treatment with chemotherapy. Dave was eventually treated with a new blend of antiviral drugs provided by the American company Regeneron. Now, scientists at the University of Bristol are studying Dave's case to understand how Covide behaves and how he mutates in the body.

