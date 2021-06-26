Uncategorized
The Ethiopian Blue Nile Dam has neighboring countries fearing a water supply
In Ethiopia, a massive engineering project that has been going on for more than a decade is taking off. The great dam of the Ethiopian Renaissance looks set to revolutionize life in the country, providing reliable power to its long-suffering blackout population. Neighbors in Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, fear the precious water supplies that will affect the irreversible Nile dam. .
source
