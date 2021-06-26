PM backs Matt Hancock after apologizing for breaking Covid social distance rules





Health Secretary Matt Hancock has apologized after photos published in the Sun newspaper showed his adviser kissing in his office because of a clear violation of the Covid rules at the time. Gina Coladangelo, an old friend of the university, was appointed an assistant last year and put in charge of the Hancock department. Dominic Cummings revealed that the prime minister last year called Hancock “absolutely hopeful” that the issue is closed. .



source