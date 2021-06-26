Britney Spears speaks out against “abusive” conservation





Britney Spears broke the silence in a trial on Wednesday about a 13-year-old court-ordered conservatory. Spears asked Judge Brenda Penny to address the deal. The singer almost attended to listen on the phone and spoke for more than 20 minutes as she read from the prepared notes. "Two years ago … a lot happened … I was finally in court," he began. "I haven't been back in court in a long time, because the last time I went to court I didn't think I was heard at any level." He said he felt compelled to perform, was deprived of privacy and was forced to use his birth control, take medication and perform therapy sessions against his will. Spears said Wednesday that he was put on lithium, despite the inconvenience. "Lithium is very, very strong [medication] and a completely different medication than I am. If you take too much you can have an intellectual disability if you have to stay for more than five months, "Spears said." I felt drunk. I couldn't even hold my own. I couldn't talk to my mom or dad about anything. I said I was scared and six nurses came to check on me at my house because I was on this medication that I didn't want to take at first. "Lithium is typically used to treat bipolar disorder. It causes episodes of depression and mania – an uncontrollable feeling of anger or excitement. It can also be used to treat depression. Spears criticized how his family, his father Jamie Spears, managed his conservatory and responded to his concerns about his care. "My family did nothing," he said. "What happened to me had to be accepted by my father." Spears' father has been his estimated $ 60 million conservative since 2008, along with attorney Andrew. Wallet, publicly for the singer after some personal problems were played.After Wallet's resignation in 2019, Spears was the only one in charge of overseeing his finances until Judge Penny appointed him an Bessemer Trust in November 2020. In response to his statements, Vivian Thoreen's Jamie Spears lawyer told CNN he said "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and throws a lot missing ". Britney Spears told him she expressed her frustration with her medical care and her career management in front of her father, but that she felt she "loved" the control she had. "I never said anything in my schedule. They always told me I had to do that," Spears said. Spears also addressed why he has not taken these issues to social media. "I thought I could be happy because I was in denial." he said. "I've been shocked. I'm traumatized. You know, until it's done. But now I'm telling you the truth, okay. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. She's very angry and I'm depressed." Spears said he wants to hire a lawyer of his choice from the courts that appointed Samuel Ingham III, his current lawyer, in 2008, and asked him to take his concerns seriously before the court.



